FIIs offload over ₹3,000 crore in Indian equities over spike in crude prices, DIIs sell ₹247 crore2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:38 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,994.21 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹13,240.07 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹3,245.86 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Wednesday, September 6, as US bond yields and US dollar grew resilient after a sudden spike in crude oil prices. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also offloaded in Indian stocks today even as domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty settled higher for the fourth consecutive session on the back of positive domestic macroeconomic data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started