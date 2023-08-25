FIIs offload over ₹4,000 crore ahead of Fed Chair Powell speech; DII net buyers again2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:15 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,929.61 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹15,567.82 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹4,638.21 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took to selling again on Friday, August 25, ahead of the ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invested ₹1,414 crore during the session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started