FIIs offload ₹1,005 crore in Indian stocks even as US bond yields ease; DIIs net buyers
The decline in the dollar index to 105.95 and the US 10-year bond yield falling to 4.65 from the recent high of 4.88 are positive developments for equity markets, according to analysts.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Tuesday, October 10, even as domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher by shrugging off concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested ₹783.25 crore in Indian stocks today.
