FIIs offload ₹1,327 crore in Indian equities on high US bond yields, DIIs invest ₹801 crore1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:52 PM IST
As per the NSE data, the domestic institutional investors turned net buyers again and invested ₹80 crore in Indian stocks today.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak as Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the fourth straight session on Friday, September 22. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers and invested ₹80 crore in Indian stocks today.
