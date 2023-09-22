Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak as Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the fourth straight session on Friday, September 22. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers and invested ₹80 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,840.20 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹12,166.94 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹12,166.94 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹7,902.06 crore and offloaded ₹7,100.79 crore, registering an inflow of ₹801.27 crore.

MORE TO COME…

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!