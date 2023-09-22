comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 22 2023 15:58:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.7 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.2 -1.57%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.1 1.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.1 -1.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621.1 -0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs offload 1,327 crore in Indian equities on high US bond yields, DIIs invest 801 crore
Back

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak as Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the fourth straight session on Friday, September 22. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers and invested 80 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 10,840.20 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 12,166.94 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 12,166.94 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 7,902.06 crore and offloaded 7,100.79 crore, registering an inflow of 801.27 crore.

MORE TO COME…

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 09:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App