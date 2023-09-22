Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs offload 1,327 crore in Indian equities on high US bond yields, DIIs invest 801 crore

FIIs offload 1,327 crore in Indian equities on high US bond yields, DIIs invest 801 crore

1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 09:52 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • As per the NSE data, the domestic institutional investors turned net buyers again and invested 80 crore in Indian stocks today.

FIIs sold 1,327 crore in Indian equities today. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak as Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the fourth straight session on Friday, September 22. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers and invested 80 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 10,840.20 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 12,166.94 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 12,166.94 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 7,902.06 crore and offloaded 7,100.79 crore, registering an inflow of 801.27 crore.

MORE TO COME…

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 09:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.