FIIs offload ₹1,500 crore in Indian equities, DIIs invest ₹314 crore as Nifty50 snaps 6-day losing streak
The domestic market has been under pressure in October because of sharp gains in the US bond yields, foreign capital outflow, unimpressive Q2 earnings and geopolitical tensions. Nifty 50 is down about 3 per cent in October so far.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree on Friday, October 27, even as domestic markets snapped their six-day losing streak on all-round buying amid positive cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) infused ₹314 crore in Indian stocks today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started