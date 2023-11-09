FIIs offload ₹1,712 crore in Indian equities, DIIs emerge net buyers even as Nifty 50 dips below 19,400
FIIs have sold Indian equities since October on record-high US bond yields, strength of the dollar index, and the geopolitical risks due to the Israel-Hamas war.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree on Thursday, November 9, as domestic markets settled lower on profit amid weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) tried to counterbalance the sell-off and emerged net buyers as they infused ₹1,512 crore in Indian stocks today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started