Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree on Thursday, November 9, as domestic markets settled lower on profit amid weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) tried to counterbalance the sell-off and emerged net buyers as they infused ₹1,512 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹7,166.98 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹8,879.31 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,712.33 crore on Thursday. Meanwhile, DIIs invested ₹7,930.58 crore and offloaded ₹6,418.44 crore, registering an inflow of ₹1,512.14 crore.

FIIs have sold Indian equities since October on record-high US bond yields, strength of the dollar index, and the geopolitical risks due to the Israel-Hamas war. These combined factors have since weighed on market sentiment.

However, the US Federal Reserve's decision to hold has emboldened the bulls to make a strong comeback in the mother market US with S&P rising 1.9 per cent yesterday, according to market analysts. Because of the US Fed's dovish commentary, US 10-year bond yields and crude oil prices have come down.

Selling streak to reverse soon, FIIs may turn buyers: Analysts Analysts reckon that the Indian market continues to exhibit resilience even in the midst of several challenges and there is a growing concern among foreign investors that if they continue to sell, they will miss out on the potential rally in the Indian market. This might restrain the FIIs from selling heavily in the coming days.

"The favourable market texture continues with declining bond yields in the US (10- year yield is at 4.48 per cent) and Brent crude dipping below $80. The resilience of the market is forcing the FIIs to substantially reduce their selling which dwindled to ₹85 crore yesterday,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

‘’The FOMO ( Fear of Missing Out) factor is likely to restrain the FIIs from aggressive selling. This will be favourable for the financial sector which has been bearing the brunt of FII selling,'' added Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

