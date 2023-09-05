comScore
Tue Sep 05 2023 15:59:27
FIIs offload 1,725 crore in Indian equities even as markets settle higher, DIIs invest 1,078 crore
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree on Tuesday, September 5, even as domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty settled higher for the third consecutive session today on the back of positive domestic macroeconomic data.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 8,414.44 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 10,139.55 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 1,7 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 8,580.69 crore and offloaded 7,502.83 crore, registering an inflow of 1,077.86 crore.

‘’Good inflows into mutual funds is reflected in the strong buying by DIIs who have been buyers for 4,900 crore in the last two trading sessions,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign inflows had moderated to a four-month low of 122.52 billion ($1.48 billion) in August. FIIs emerged as net sellers in August on the back of a stronger dollar and high US bond yields. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) emerged as net buyers in August and extended their buying spree in the first session of September as well.

 

MORE TO COME..

Nikita Prasad
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 07:33 PM IST
