FIIs offload ₹1,725 crore in Indian equities even as markets settle higher, DIIs invest ₹1,078 crore1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 07:33 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,414.44 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹10,139.55 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,7 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree on Tuesday, September 5, even as domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty settled higher for the third consecutive session today on the back of positive domestic macroeconomic data.
