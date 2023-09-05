Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree on Tuesday, September 5, even as domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty settled higher for the third consecutive session today on the back of positive domestic macroeconomic data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,414.44 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹10,139.55 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,7 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹8,580.69 crore and offloaded ₹7,502.83 crore, registering an inflow of ₹1,077.86 crore.

''Good inflows into mutual funds is reflected in the strong buying by DIIs who have been buyers for ₹4,900 crore in the last two trading sessions,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign inflows had moderated to a four-month low of ₹122.52 billion ($1.48 billion) in August. FIIs emerged as net sellers in August on the back of a stronger dollar and high US bond yields. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) emerged as net buyers in August and extended their buying spree in the first session of September as well.

