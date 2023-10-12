FIIs offload ₹1,862 crore in Indian equities, DIIs counterbalance even as Nifty 50 ends lower dragged by IT
Analysts noted that the steady decline of US bond yields and the US dollar index as well as crude oil prices have led to a sharp dip in FII selling.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Thursday, October 12, as domestic equity benchmarks settled lower dragged by weakness in information technology (IT) stocks. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested ₹1,532.08 crore in Indian stocks today.
