comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 12 2023 15:59:22
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.85 1.18%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.85 0.72%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.65 0.54%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 952.85 -0.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.85 0.73%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs offload 1,862 crore in Indian equities, DIIs counterbalance even as Nifty 50 ends lower dragged by IT
Back Back

FIIs offload ₹1,862 crore in Indian equities, DIIs counterbalance even as Nifty 50 ends lower dragged by IT

 Nikita Prasad

Analysts noted that the steady decline of US bond yields and the US dollar index as well as crude oil prices have led to a sharp dip in FII selling.

FIIs are net sellers of Indian equities since last month. Photo: ReutersPremium
FIIs are net sellers of Indian equities since last month. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Thursday, October 12, as domestic equity benchmarks settled lower dragged by weakness in information technology (IT) stocks. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested 1,532.08 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 8,601.4 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 10,463.97 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 1,862.57 crore on Thursday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 8,706.39 crore and offloaded 7,174.31 crore, registering an inflow of 1,532.08 crore.

"There are positive developments that can strengthen the rally in the market. Steadily declining trend in the dollar index and the US bond yields, declining crude and sharp dip in FII selling in the cash market are big positives for the market,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 08:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App