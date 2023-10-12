Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Thursday, October 12, as domestic equity benchmarks settled lower dragged by weakness in information technology (IT) stocks. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested ₹1,532.08 crore in Indian stocks today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,601.4 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹10,463.97 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,862.57 crore on Thursday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹8,706.39 crore and offloaded ₹7,174.31 crore, registering an inflow of ₹1,532.08 crore.

"There are positive developments that can strengthen the rally in the market. Steadily declining trend in the dollar index and the US bond yields, declining crude and sharp dip in FII selling in the cash market are big positives for the market,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

