Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs offload 1,862 crore in Indian equities, DIIs counterbalance even as Nifty 50 ends lower dragged by IT

FIIs offload 1,862 crore in Indian equities, DIIs counterbalance even as Nifty 50 ends lower dragged by IT

Nikita Prasad

  • Analysts noted that the steady decline of US bond yields and the US dollar index as well as crude oil prices have led to a sharp dip in FII selling.

FIIs are net sellers of Indian equities since last month. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Thursday, October 12, as domestic equity benchmarks settled lower dragged by weakness in information technology (IT) stocks. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested 1,532.08 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 8,601.4 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 10,463.97 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 1,862.57 crore on Thursday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 8,706.39 crore and offloaded 7,174.31 crore, registering an inflow of 1,532.08 crore.

"There are positive developments that can strengthen the rally in the market. Steadily declining trend in the dollar index and the US bond yields, declining crude and sharp dip in FII selling in the cash market are big positives for the market,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 08:20 PM IST
