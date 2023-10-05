FIIs offload ₹1,864 crore in Indian stocks even as crude price corrects sharply to $85/bbl; DIIs invest ₹521 crore
The decline in the dollar and US bond yields are mild and , therefore, not adequate for a reversal of FII selling, according to market analysts.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak on Thursday, October 5, even as domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped their two day losing run as crude oil price corrected sharply to $85 per barrel. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested ₹521.41 crore in Indian stocks today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started