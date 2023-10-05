Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak on Thursday, October 5, even as domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped their two day losing run as crude oil price corrected sharply to $85 per barrel. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested ₹521.41 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,304.08 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹12,168.28 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,864.20 crore on Thursday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹7,787.18 crore and offloaded ₹7,265.77 crore, registering an inflow of ₹521.41 crore.

FIIs have sold ₹25,000 crore in cash markets last month, according to analysts. The US Treasury yields hit a 16-year high mark and crude oil prices almost touched $98 per barrel last week amid concerns over interest rates staying high for an extended period and its impact on the global economy. This has largely supported the FII selling streak since August.

"The triple whammy of spiking dollar, US bond yields and crude is slowly easing, paving the way for a recovery in markets. The decline in the dollar and US bond yields are mild and , therefore, not adequate for a reversal of FII selling, which continues to be very high. But the sharp correction in Brent crude to $86 is a big positive,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Stock Market Today

Key domestic equity indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex settled higher on Thursday amid mixed global cues ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting (MPC) outcome tomorrow. Analysts expect a status quo on interest rates and monetary policy stance. RBI's assessment of inflation and growth trajectory will be in focus.

Nifty 50 today closed at 19,545.75, up 110 points, or 0.56 per cent while the Sensex closed at 65,631.57, up 406 points, or 0.62 per cent. The BSE Midcap index slipped by 0.03 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 0.59 per cent.

‘’Reduction in FIIs selling rebound sectors like bank and IT shares today. While regarding RBI policy, positively, the market expects the interest rate to be hold-on as external demand outlook indicates muted trend fearing disinflationary trend in the future,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The positive signal from the PMI data and the correction in the crude price boosted the market sentiment, according to analysts. India’s services sector growth strengthened further in September, recording robust sales performances due to surging demand and subsequent increase in sales and output. The S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 61 in September, up from 60.1 in August.

‘’Markets saw a recovery after two days of fall amid stability in global indices following ease in US Bond yields and a fall in crude oil prices from their recent highs. Though the market bounced back today, uncertainty persists which would keep the Nifty range bound,'' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

How did FII selling impacted Indian stocks?

According to Geojit's Dr. V K Vijayakumar, apart from the macro benefits the crude correction will reflect positively on the stocks of oil consuming industries like paints, aviation and tyres.

‘’Sustained FII selling has impacted banking stocks in spite of their sound fundamentals. Q2 results of banks will be good and their valuations are attractive. This presents a good buying opportunity now,'' he said.

Softer crude oil prices in the long run will positively impact capital goods and auto stocks. ‘’Capital goods stocks will continue to do well. Q2 results of autos, too, will be good, gaining from soft commodity prices. The market will start discounting this in advance,'' added Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

Technical View

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking observes that participants shouldn’t read much into a single day rebound and wait for the Nifty to reclaim the short term moving average (20 EMA) for sustained recovery.

‘’At present, select IT majors are at the forefront while others are playing supportive roles on a rotational basis. We need improvement in the broader participation to change the market course. Amid all, it is prudent to keep a check on leveraged positions and prefer index majors over others,'' said Mishra.

