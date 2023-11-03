FIIs offload ₹12 crore in Indian stocks, analysts see near-term short-covering; DIIs infuse ₹403 crore
FIIs have sold Indian equities since October on record-high US bond yields, strength of the dollar index, and the geopolitical risks due to the Israel-Hamas war.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree on Friday, November 3, even as domestic markets rose for the second consecutive session amid positive cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) infused ₹403 crore in Indian stocks today.
