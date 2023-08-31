FIIs offload ₹2,973 crore in Indian equities, emerge net sellers in August; Net buyers DII invest ₹4,383 crore2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 08:17 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹47,666 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹50,639.21 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹2,973.10 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have emerged as net sellers in August, offloading ₹2,373 crore in Indian equities on the last day of the month, as domestic benchmark indices settled lower tracking weak global cues. Foreign inflows hit a four-month low of ₹122.52 billion in August. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers in August and invested ₹4,383 crore during the session.
