Active Stocks
Thu May 09 2024 15:59:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.00 -2.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,030.15 1.77%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.65 1.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.20 -3.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 346.00 -2.71%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs offload 22,858 crore in 6 sessions: VIX to hawkish Fed—5 key reasons causing bulk selling in Indian equities
BackBack

FIIs offload ₹22,858 crore in 6 sessions: VIX to hawkish Fed—5 key reasons causing bulk selling in Indian equities

Nikita Prasad

Foreign institutional investors are on a selling spree in Indian markets with the total outflows exceeding ₹22,000 crore within six sessions in May 2024

FIIs are net sellers of Indian equities in 2018 so far. Photo:ReutersPremium
FIIs are net sellers of Indian equities in 2018 so far. Photo:Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are on a selling spree in Indian markets with the total outflows exceeding 22,000 crore in May 2024. FIIs have offloaded 22,858 crore within the first six market sessions so far this month - which marks the crucial last phases of the high stakes' Lok Sabha elections'24.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 May 2024, 09:42 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue