Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are on a selling spree in Indian markets with the total outflows exceeding ₹22,000 crore in May 2024. FIIs have offloaded ₹22,858 crore within the first six market sessions so far this month - which marks the crucial last phases of the high stakes' Lok Sabha elections'24.
