FIIs offload ₹267 crore as markets extend losses for second straight session; DIIs turn net buyers1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 06:33 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹12,302.17 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹12,569.17 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹266.98 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue their selling streak on D-Street as Indian markets extended losses for the second straight session on August 18, amid volatility on global and domestic headwinds. Domestic benchmark equity indices settled lower for the second straight session on the backdrop of unfavourable global cues and additional foreign fund outflows. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers and invested ₹2,406 crore during Friday's session.
