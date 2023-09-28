FIIs offload ₹3,364 crore in Indian equities as US bond yields rise to 16 year-high; DIIs are net buyers
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,711.39 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹14,075.61 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹3,364.22 crore on Thursday
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak as Sensex and Nifty closed at four-week low on Thursday, September 28, dragged by F&O expiry and weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested ₹2,711.48 crore in Indian stocks today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started