Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak on Wednesday, August 30, as domestics benchmark indices settled flat a day ahead of crucial macro data amid largely weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invested 1,323 crore during the session.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 10,211.33 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 10,706.01 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 494.68 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 8,713.38 crore and offloaded 7,390.14 crore, registering an inflow of 1,323.24 crore.

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed flat on Wednesday, August 30, dragged by losses led by banking and financial heavyweights amid weak global cues as investors remained cautious ahead of key macroeconomic numbers in India and US. Most of the European stocks were trading in the negative territory while Asian shares ended the day on a mixed note.

The market witnessed a sudden fag-end selling which erased almost all its gains. Sensex closed at 65,087.25, up 11 points while the Nifty50 settled at 19,347.45, up 5 points. 

‘’Weakening US economic data, particularly the decline in US manufacturing PMI from 49 to 47 has led to sharp decline in the US 10-year bond yield by 14 bp to 4.19 per cent. This might turn the short-term cycle of capital flows again in favour of EMs like India. The sudden reversal in the declining trend of INR also is indicative of this shift in global macros favouring India in the near-term,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

‘’However, investors should remember that sentiments are transient and the medium to long-term trajectory of the market will be driven by economic growth and corporate earnings. So watch out for the big data,'' added Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

Where is Nifty headed?

"The Nifty remained under the bear's grip as selling pressure emerged around the day's high, resulting in a decline below 19,500. On the upper side, resistance is expected to persist in the range of 19,450-19,500. A definitive breakout or a closing above 19,500 could potentially trigger a rally in the index. On the lower side, there is immediate support at 19,300; a drop below this level might lead to panic in the market,'' said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

 

Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 07:17 PM IST
