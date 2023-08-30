FIIs offload ₹495 crore in Indian equities, DIIs invest over ₹1,300 crore after markets settle flat; check details1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 07:17 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,211.33 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹10,706.01 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹494.68 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak on Wednesday, August 30, as domestics benchmark indices settled flat a day ahead of crucial macro data amid largely weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invested ₹1,323 crore during the session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started