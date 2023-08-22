DIIs invest over ₹500 crore in Indian equities, FIIs offload ₹495 crore: What's fueling the selling spree?2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:39 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,854.08 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹9,349.25 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹495.17 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue their selling streak on D-Street as as persistent concerns over US interest rates and China's economic health weighed on overall market sentiment on Tuesday, August 22. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invested ₹533.75 crore during the session.
