Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue their selling streak on D-Street as as persistent concerns over US interest rates and China's economic health weighed on overall market sentiment on Tuesday, August 22. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invested ₹533.75 crore during the session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,854.08 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹9,349.25 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹495.17 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹6,027.22 crore and offloaded ₹5,493.47 crore, registering an inflow of ₹533.75 crore.

According to analysts, the selling spree by FIIs is primarily due to higher US bond yields, a stronger US dollar against its peers. Also, potential interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve is also pushing FIIs to pull out funds from the domestic market. The consistent buying by DIIs is still not enough to limit the market volatility caused by the impact of global headwinds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US 10-year yield is trading at a 16-year high and the 2-year yield is trading at 5 per cent. The dollar index has also moved above 103. At the same time valuation of Indian equity is not cheap and is supported by funds flow, noted market analysts.

In the cash market, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold stocks for ₹10,921 crore and were net sellers on 10 days and buyers in only three days in August, so far, according to analysts.

‘’The influence of higher bond yields and concerns about potential rate hikes in the US is prompting FIIs to withdraw funds from the domestic market, contributing to the market's volatility,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty ended flat as the gains in shares of select heavyweights such as ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank were offset by losses in those of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and TCS.

Sensex closed 4 points higher at 65,220 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,396, up 3 points. However, mid and smallcaps clocked strong gains. The BSE Midcap index ended 0.94 per cent higher while the Smallcap index ended with a gain of 0.89 per cent. They have jumped roughly 22 per cent so far this year, while the blue-chips have gained about 7 per cent.

IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, lost 0.11 per cent on worries about higher-for-longer interest rates in the world's largest economy. ‘’In the near term market is expected to trade in a range as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole gathering and US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the week,'' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where is Nifty headed? "Throughout the day, the Nifty index exhibited a distinct lack of movement, with traders uncertain about the market's upcoming trajectory. Notably, there is a noticeable resistance observed at the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the chart's upper spectrum,'' said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

‘’The prevailing sentiment appears feeble, given that the index is positioned beneath the crucial moving average point. As things stand, the market continues to favor a strategy of selling into rallies, maintaining this stance as long as it remains below the 19,500 mark,'' added De. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}