FIIs offload ₹6,240.5 crore in Indian equities this week, DIIs turn net buyers; What's behind this trend?
Even though FIIs were buyers for three out of five sessions this week, yet the total divestment stood at ₹6,240.55 crore, while DIIs were buyers for all five sessions
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to be net sellers in Indian markets even as domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled one per cent higher on the week as investors shifted their focus to fundamentals and macroeconomic indicators. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers and strong domestic inflows counterbalanced outflows by foreign investors.
