FIIs offload ₹693 crore in Indian equities as US bond yields climb to 10 year-high, DIIs invest ₹715 crore3 min read 26 Sep 2023, 07:35 PM IST
The US Treasury yields hit a multi-year high and the US dollar rose to a 10-month high level amid concerns over interest rates staying high for an extended period and its impact on the global economy.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak as Sensex and Nifty closed lacklustre on Tuesday, September 26, tracking weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers and invested ₹715 crore in Indian stocks today.
