FIIs offload ₹7,703 crore in Indian stocks on F&O expiry; DIIs net buyers even as Nifty 50 sheds 5% in 6 sessions
Analysts noted that investors shunned local equities at will on the monthly F&O expiry day with benchmark Nifty closing below the crucial 19,000 mark amid sell-off in frontline stocks.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree on Thursday, October 26, on F&O expiry day as domestic markets settled lower for the sixth straight session. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) emerged net buyers and infused ₹6,558 crore in Indian stocks today.
