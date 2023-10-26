Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree on Thursday, October 26, on F&O expiry day as domestic markets settled lower for the sixth straight session. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) emerged net buyers and infused ₹6,558 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,239.05 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹17,941.58 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹7,702.53 crore on Thursday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹13,600.71 crore and offloaded ₹7,042.26 crore, registering an inflow of ₹6,558.45 crore.

FIIs are selling Indian equities amid rising US bond yields and the strength of the dollar index. These combined factors are weighing on market sentiment.

“In the backdrop of weak global cues, investors shunned local equities at will on the monthly F&O expiry day with benchmark Nifty closing below the 19k mark amid sell-off in frontline banking, automobile and IT stocks. Investors are worried about the simmering West Asia conflict, economic uncertainty and rate hike woes, and maintained their bearish stance for the sixth straight session,'' said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Stock Market Today

Nifty 50 today closed with a hefty loss of 265 points, or 1.39 per cent, at 18,857.25 while the Sensex closed at 63,148.15, down 901 points, or 1.41 per cent. Mid and smallcaps also suffered losses but the magnitude of their fall was less. The BSE Midcap index ended 1.06 per cent lower while the Smallcap index declined 0.32 per cent.

In the last six sessions of losses, benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex are down about 5 per cent each. The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE has fallen to nearly ₹306 lakh crore from ₹323.8 lakh crore.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said the domestic Q2 results so far have been below par in comparison to the excited earnings forecasted. Similar disappointments are visible in developed economies.

Nair said a downgrade in earnings and valuation is arising due to the risk of further slowdown of the economy due to geopolitical and elevated interest rates. Also, the selling pressure intensified due to expiry-led volatility influencing investors to stay cautious.

Where are markets headed?

Tensions in Middle East, coupled with sticky US Treasury yields at around 5 per cent, triggered risk-off sentiment. Further mixed Q2 results, continued FIIs selling, rising oil price and near record high USDINR to above 83, have also dented the investor sentiments, according to analysts.

‘’Given the global uncertainties, there could be higher volatility in the near term and thus giving long term investors an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks at lower levels. We suggest to make higher allocation towards large caps as valuations are comfortable along with steady growth prospects,'' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Technical View: "Nifty slipped below 19,000 for the first time in four months, indicating a rising bearish condition. The bearish crossover in the momentum indicator also supports the negative momentum. In the current scenario, supports are appearing very fragile and vulnerable,'' said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

‘’Despite the recent sharp decline, further correction from the current level seems highly possible. Support on the lower end is visible at 18,600-18,645, while resistance is positioned at 18,950-19,000,'' added De.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

