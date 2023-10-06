comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 06 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.75 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.85 0.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.1 0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,534.15 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs offload 90 crore in Indian equities as crude prices dip; DIIs invest 783 crore; check details
Back

FIIs offload ₹90 crore in Indian equities as crude prices dip; DIIs invest ₹783 crore; check details

 Nikita Prasad

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹6,727.34 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹6,817.63 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹90.29 crore on Friday.

FIIs are net sellers of Indian equities since last month. Photo: ReutersPremium
FIIs are net sellers of Indian equities since last month. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Friday, October 6, even as domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher as crude oil price corrected sharply to $84 per barrel. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested 783.25 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 6,727.34 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 6,817.63 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 90.29 crore on Friday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 7,150.57 crore and offloaded 6,367.32 crore, registering an inflow of 783.25 crore.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on repo rates and policy stance, in line with Street estimates. The rate-setting panel unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent on Friday. The central bank also retained its policy stance as the "withdrawal of accommodation" with five out of six MPC members voting in favour of this.

"The risk of higher inflation led the RBI to become more realistic in their policy approach. The central bank maintained a hawkish tone on liquidity management, as they may consider OMO to contain liquidity in the system, which led to India's 10-year yield inching higher,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

‘’The market, however, reacted positively, as the status quo on the growth rate and a further drop in oil prices provided near-term support,'' added Nair.

Stock Market Today

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 10:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App