FIIs offload ₹90 crore in Indian equities as crude prices dip; DIIs invest ₹783 crore; check details
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹6,727.34 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹6,817.63 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹90.29 crore on Friday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Friday, October 6, even as domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher as crude oil price corrected sharply to $84 per barrel. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested ₹783.25 crore in Indian stocks today.
