FIIs pull out ₹1,547 cr as Sensex and Nifty 50 tumble by 1.5% each; DIIs offset some losses2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:54 PM IST
- As per NSE data, FIIs buying value stood at ₹10,135.27 crore on the Indian market on Monday, while the selling value came in at ₹11,682.13 crore. Hence, FIIs sold ₹1,546.86 crore on NSE, BSE, and MSEI.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling bias on Indian market jitters on Monday due to weak global cues after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse jolted investors. FIIs are net sellers for three days in a row. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to offset some losses by infusing money into the market.
