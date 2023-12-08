FIIs pump over ₹9,000 crore in Indian equities this week, DIIs net sellers in 3 sessions: What's behind this trend?
Foreign investors have emerged as net buyers of Indian equities for three out of five sessions this week and pumped a total of ₹9285.11 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made a comeback in Indian markets over the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and robust uptrend shown by the domestic markets. Foreign investors have emerged as net buyers of Indian equities for three out of five sessions this week and pumped a total of ₹9285.11 crore. Last week, FIIs snapped their three month -sustained selling streak which was over global headwinds.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started