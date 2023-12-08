Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs pump over 9,000 crore in Indian equities this week, DIIs net sellers in 3 sessions: What's behind this trend?

FIIs pump over 9,000 crore in Indian equities this week, DIIs net sellers in 3 sessions: What's behind this trend?

Nikita Prasad

  • Foreign investors have emerged as net buyers of Indian equities for three out of five sessions this week and pumped a total of 9285.11 crore.

FIIs have started pumping money in Indian equities on robust macro cues. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made a comeback in Indian markets over the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and robust uptrend shown by the domestic markets. Foreign investors have emerged as net buyers of Indian equities for three out of five sessions this week and pumped a total of 9285.11 crore. Last week, FIIs snapped their three month -sustained selling streak which was over global headwinds.

The return of FIIs, along with the monetary policy announcement of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were among key factors which drove the benchmark Nifty 50 to hit its fresh record high of 21,006.10 in the intraday session on Friday, December 8. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also infused in Indian stocks - with a total of 4326.47 crore this week, however, FIIs have now won the tug of war with greater buying.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 19,329.28 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 15,696.98 crore --- resulting in an inflow of 3,632.30 crore on Friday. Meanwhile, DIIs invested 9,533.13 crore and offloaded 9,967.15 crore, registering an outflow of 434.02 crore.

"Even though the undertone is bullish, the market is likely to consolidate in the near-term since up moves will be countered with profit booking by DIIs and individual investors who are sitting on big profits,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

‘’Dips will be bought by FIIs who have emerged as sustained buyers. The continuous decline in US bond yields ( the 10-year yield is now below 4.20 per cent) will ensure FII buying,'' added Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

What's driving the rally in Indian markets?

The Indian economy grew 7.6 per cent during the July-September quarter for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world, according to the gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the statistics ministry.

Also, the BJP winning by a majority of votes in the the hindi heartland - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh in the state assembly elections on December 13, instilled a sense of political stability ahead of General Elections 2024. Market analysts say that a stable political environment could boost investor confidence and drive the market higher.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
