FIIs pump ₹922 crore in Indian stocks; DII invest ₹470 crore on July 26; check details1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:31 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,700.87 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹7,778.03 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹922.84 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak as Indian markets rose during Wednesday's trade even against weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested ₹470 crore in markets on July 26.
