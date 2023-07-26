comScore
FIIs pump ₹922 crore in Indian stocks; DII invest ₹470 crore on July 26; check details

 26 Jul 2023, 07:31 PM IST Nikita Prasad

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,700.87 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹7,778.03 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹922.84 crore.

FIIs have been net buyers of domestic equities for several days in a row, while too DIIs showed a renewed interest in buying Indian stocks for few a sessions.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak as Indian markets rose during Wednesday's trade even against weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested 470 crore in markets on July 26.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 8,700.87 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 7,778.03 crore --- resulting in an inflow of 922.84 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 7,529.42 crore but offloaded 7,059.32 crore, registering an overall inflow of 470.10 crore. FIIs have been net buyers of domestic equities for several days in a row, while too DIIs showed a renewed interest in buying Indian stocks for few a sessions.

 

 

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 07:31 PM IST
