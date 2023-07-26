Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak as Indian markets rose during Wednesday's trade even against weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested ₹470 crore in markets on July 26.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,700.87 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹7,778.03 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹922.84 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹7,529.42 crore but offloaded ₹7,059.32 crore, registering an overall inflow of ₹470.10 crore. FIIs have been net buyers of domestic equities for several days in a row, while too DIIs showed a renewed interest in buying Indian stocks for few a sessions.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED