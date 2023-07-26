Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak as Indian markets rose during Wednesday's trade even against weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested ₹470 crore in markets on July 26.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak as Indian markets rose during Wednesday's trade even against weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested ₹470 crore in markets on July 26.
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,700.87 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹7,778.03 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹922.84 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹7,529.42 crore but offloaded ₹7,059.32 crore, registering an overall inflow of ₹470.10 crore. FIIs have been net buyers of domestic equities for several days in a row, while too DIIs showed a renewed interest in buying Indian stocks for few a sessions.
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,700.87 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹7,778.03 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹922.84 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹7,529.42 crore but offloaded ₹7,059.32 crore, registering an overall inflow of ₹470.10 crore. FIIs have been net buyers of domestic equities for several days in a row, while too DIIs showed a renewed interest in buying Indian stocks for few a sessions.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.