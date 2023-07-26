Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs pump 922 crore in Indian stocks; DII invest 470 crore on July 26; check details

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:31 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 8,700.87 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 7,778.03 crore --- resulting in an inflow of 922.84 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak as Indian markets rose during Wednesday's trade even against weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested 470 crore in markets on July 26.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 8,700.87 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 7,778.03 crore --- resulting in an inflow of 922.84 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 7,529.42 crore but offloaded 7,059.32 crore, registering an overall inflow of 470.10 crore. FIIs have been net buyers of domestic equities for several days in a row, while too DIIs showed a renewed interest in buying Indian stocks for few a sessions.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 07:31 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.