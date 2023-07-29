FIIs push 700-point Nifty rally in July, turn net sellers in last 2 sessions; will the momentum sustain in August?4 min read 29 Jul 2023, 05:50 AM IST
Nifty has rallied around five per cent in July mainly on foreign capital inflow and the momentum led by first quarter results of fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24).
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the last two sessions and have offloaded a total of ₹5,003.35 crore in Indian equities, snapping its consistent buying streak that helped sustained a record rally in domestic benchmark Nifty this month. Nifty has rallied around five per cent in July mainly on foreign capital inflow and the momentum led by first quarter results of fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24).
