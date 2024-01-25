Small-cap stock under ₹50: Looking at the recent rally in small-cap stocks in the last six months, some small-cap stocks having high yields at this time have managed to attract the attention of foreign institutional investors. Shares of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd are one of them. During the October to December 2023 quarter, FIIs have raised their stake in this multibagger small-cap stock from 1.34 per cent to 2.41 per cent.

Pritika Auto Industries' shareholding pattern

As per the latest shareholding pattern of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd for the recently ended December 2023 quarter, FIIs hold 36,89,881 shares of the company, which is 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the listed entity. However, in the shareholding pattern of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd in the previous quarter of the current fiscal, FIIs held 11,90,042 company shares, which was 1.34 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

Pritika Auto Industries share price history

In the last one week, this small-cap stock below ₹50 has delivered over 25 per cent to its investors, hitting the upper circuit in two sessions. In the last one month, the small-cap multibagger stock has given around 26 per cent return to its positional shareholders.

However, in the last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹16.55 to ₹43.45 per share level, missing the lifetime high of ₹45 apiece. While climbing to its intraday high of ₹43.45 today, the small-cap stock managed to give around 150 per cent return to its shareholders.

Pritika Auto Industries news

The small-cap stock below ₹50 has issued 60 shares to its warrant holders. The share allotment committee alloted these shares to the existing warrant holders.

The small-cap stock informed Indian stock market bourses about the development saying, "Please refer to our communique dated 16th March 2023 w.r.t. to allotment of warrants, considered and approved the allotment of equity shares on conversion of 60,00,000 warrants into 60,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each at an issue price of Rs. 19/- each (including a premium of Rs. 17/- each), to “Non-Promoters/Public Category", on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 8,55,00,000 (Rupees Eight Crore Fifty Five Lacs only) at the rate of Rs. 14.25 (Rupees Fourteen and Twenty Five Paise only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018."

These warrants were allotted, in terms of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 to Non-Promoters/Public Category, on a preferential basis, at an Issue Price of Rs. 19/- per warrant on payment of ₹4.75 per warrant, being 25% of the Issue Price, entitling the warrants holders to get their warrants converted into equal number of Equity Shares of the Company by paying remaining 75% i.e., Rs. 14.25 within 18 months from the date of warrant allotment.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

