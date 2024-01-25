FIIs raise stake in this small-cap auto stock under ₹50 that has surged 150% in six months
Small-cap stock under ₹50: FIIs raised stake in multibagger auto stock from 1.34% to 2.415 during Q3FY24
Small-cap stock under ₹50: Looking at the recent rally in small-cap stocks in the last six months, some small-cap stocks having high yields at this time have managed to attract the attention of foreign institutional investors. Shares of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd are one of them. During the October to December 2023 quarter, FIIs have raised their stake in this multibagger small-cap stock from 1.34 per cent to 2.41 per cent.
