FIIs remain in selling mode offloading ₹711 cr, DIIs infuse ₹537 cr mitigating downside risk; check details3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:17 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,721.75 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹11,433.09 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹711 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak as Indian markets settled lower on August 8 against weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers and invested ₹537 crore during Thursday's session.
