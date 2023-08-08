‘’On the global front, investors are adopting a cautious approach even amidst declining bond yields as they await the release of crucial economic data. The significant drop in Chinese exports has also contributed to concerns within the global market. FIIs remain in a selling mode in the domestic market, yet active buying from DIIs is mitigating downside risks…Mid- and small-cap stocks have continued to outperform the benchmark, showcasing their resilience,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.