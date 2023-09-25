FIIs sell Indian shares worth 10,843.68 crore, DIIs buy worth 8,621.77 crore

FIIs sell Indian shares worth ₹10,843.68 crore, DIIs buy worth ₹8,621.77 crore1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 08:44 PM IST
FIIs outflow was at ₹2,333.03 crore, DIIs inflow was at ₹1,579.28 crore
FIIs outflow was at ₹2,333.03 crore, DIIs inflow was at ₹1,579.28 crore
Indian stock markets rose marginally on Monday as weak global cues weighed on the investors’ sentiments.
Gains in financials, consumer durables, realty and banking shares were offset by losses in IT, oil & gas and pharma shares.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Monday sold shares of Indian companies worth Rs 10,843.68 crore and bought stocks for ₹8,510.65 crore, resulting in an outflow of ₹2,333.03 crore, according to NSE data.
On Friday, FIIs had offloaded equities worth ₹1,326.74 crore.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹8,621.77 crore and offloaded shares worth ₹7,042.49 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹1,579.28 crore, the exchange data showed.
After rising 461.6 points during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared most of its gains to end up 14.54 points, or 0.02%, at 66,023.69. During the day, it hit a high of 66,225.63 and a low of 65,764.03.
Among the sectoral indices, realty jumped 1.56%, financial services climbed 0.46%, consumer durables up 0.43%, bankex up 0.29 and commodities rose 0.23%.
The broader NSE Nifty settled marginally up 0.30 points at 19,674.55.
Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!
Among the BSE Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance surged the most by 4.64%. Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, NTPC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the major gainers.
Among the top losers were -- Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank and HCL Technologies.
The Indian rupee fell by 20 paise to close at 83.14 against the US dollar on Monday.
It declined due to rising crude oil prices and the strong greenback against major rivals.
The domestic currency opened weak at 83.04 and traded between a high of 83.04 and a low of 83.15 against the US dollar.
India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $867 million at $593.037 billion in the week ended September 15, the Reserve Bank had said on Friday.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!