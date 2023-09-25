FIIs sell Indian shares worth 10,843.68 crore, DIIs buy worth 8,621.77 crore

FIIs outflow was at ₹2,333.03 crore, DIIs inflow was at ₹1,579.28 crore

Indian stock markets rose marginally on Monday as weak global cues weighed on the investors’ sentiments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gains in financials, consumer durables, realty and banking shares were offset by losses in IT, oil & gas and pharma shares.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Monday sold shares of Indian companies worth Rs 10,843.68 crore and bought stocks for ₹8,510.65 crore, resulting in an outflow of ₹2,333.03 crore, according to NSE data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, FIIs had offloaded equities worth ₹1,326.74 crore.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹8,621.77 crore and offloaded shares worth ₹7,042.49 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹1,579.28 crore, the exchange data showed.

After rising 461.6 points during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared most of its gains to end up 14.54 points, or 0.02%, at 66,023.69. During the day, it hit a high of 66,225.63 and a low of 65,764.03. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the sectoral indices, realty jumped 1.56%, financial services climbed 0.46%, consumer durables up 0.43%, bankex up 0.29 and commodities rose 0.23%.

The broader NSE Nifty settled marginally up 0.30 points at 19,674.55.

Among the BSE Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance surged the most by 4.64%. Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, NTPC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the major gainers.

Among the top losers were -- Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank and HCL Technologies.

The Indian rupee fell by 20 paise to close at 83.14 against the US dollar on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It declined due to rising crude oil prices and the strong greenback against major rivals.

The domestic currency opened weak at 83.04 and traded between a high of 83.04 and a low of 83.15 against the US dollar.

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $867 million at $593.037 billion in the week ended September 15, the Reserve Bank had said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

