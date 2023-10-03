comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 03 2023 15:59:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128 -0.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.3 -0.28%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.3 -1.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.15 -1.83%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 602.95 0.71%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs sell Indian shares worth 2,034 crore; DIIs buy worth 1,361.02 crore
Back

FIIs sell Indian shares worth ₹2,034 crore; DIIs buy worth ₹1,361.02 crore

 Livemint

FIIs sold ₹2,034.14 crore of equities while DIIs bought ₹1,361.02 crore in the Indian share market on Tuesday.

FIIs, on Tuesday, continued their selling streak of Indian shares and sold them of worth ₹2,034 crore; DII buys worth ₹1,361.02 crore (Hemant Mishra/Mint)Premium
FIIs, on Tuesday, continued their selling streak of Indian shares and sold them of worth 2,034 crore; DII buys worth 1,361.02 crore (Hemant Mishra/Mint)

As Sensex and Nifty closed on a bearish note, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold around 2,034.14 crore of equities in the Indian share market on Tuesday. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned into net buyers by investing 1,361.02 crore.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively purchased 9,714.68 crore of Indian equities, and sold 11,748.82 crore of shares on Tuesday. This resulted in the net outflow of wealth worth 2,034.14 crore. On the other hand, DIIs injected 9,223.41 crore of funds and sold 7,862.39 crore. This resulted in a net inflow of funds worth 1,361.02 crore.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 09:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App