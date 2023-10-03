FIIs sell Indian shares worth ₹2,034 crore; DIIs buy worth ₹1,361.02 crore
FIIs sold ₹2,034.14 crore of equities while DIIs bought ₹1,361.02 crore in the Indian share market on Tuesday.
As Sensex and Nifty closed on a bearish note, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold around ₹2,034.14 crore of equities in the Indian share market on Tuesday. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned into net buyers by investing ₹1,361.02 crore.
