FIIs sell Indian shares worth 2,034 crore; DIIs buy worth 1,361.02 crore

FIIs sold ₹2,034.14 crore of equities while DIIs bought ₹1,361.02 crore in the Indian share market on Tuesday.

As Sensex and Nifty closed on a bearish note, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold around ₹2,034.14 crore of equities in the Indian share market on Tuesday. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned into net buyers by investing ₹1,361.02 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively purchased ₹9,714.68 crore of Indian equities, and sold ₹11,748.82 crore of shares on Tuesday. This resulted in the net outflow of wealth worth ₹2,034.14 crore. On the other hand, DIIs injected ₹9,223.41 crore of funds and sold ₹7,862.39 crore. This resulted in a net inflow of funds worth ₹1,361.02 crore.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!