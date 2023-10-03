Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs sell Indian shares worth 2,034 crore; DIIs buy worth 1,361.02 crore

FIIs sell Indian shares worth 2,034 crore; DIIs buy worth 1,361.02 crore

Livemint

FIIs sold 2,034.14 crore of equities while DIIs bought 1,361.02 crore in the Indian share market on Tuesday.

FIIs, on Tuesday, continued their selling streak of Indian shares and sold them of worth 2,034 crore; DII buys worth 1,361.02 crore

As Sensex and Nifty closed on a bearish note, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold around 2,034.14 crore of equities in the Indian share market on Tuesday. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned into net buyers by investing 1,361.02 crore.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively purchased 9,714.68 crore of Indian equities, and sold 11,748.82 crore of shares on Tuesday. This resulted in the net outflow of wealth worth 2,034.14 crore. On the other hand, DIIs injected 9,223.41 crore of funds and sold 7,862.39 crore. This resulted in a net inflow of funds worth 1,361.02 crore.

Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 09:11 PM IST
