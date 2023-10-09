FIIs sell Indian stocks worth ₹6,049.97 crore, DIIs buy worth ₹8,216.60 crore
- FIIs outflow was at ₹997.76 crore, DIIs inflow was at ₹2,661.27 crore
Indian equities markets fell on Monday on sell-off in finance, banking and energy stocks.
Escalating tensions in the Middle East and surging crude oil prices also weighed on investors’ sentiments.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Monday sold stocks of Indian companies worth ₹6,049.97 crore and bought stocks for ₹5,052.21 crore, resulting in an outflow of ₹997.76 crore, according to NSE data.
On Friday, FIIs offloaded Indian equities worth ₹90.29 crore.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹8,216.60 crore and offloaded shares worth ₹5,555.33 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹2,661.27 crore, the exchange data showed.
The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 483.24 points, or 0.73%, lower at 65,512.39. The broader NSE Nifty declined 141.15 points, or 0.72%, at 19,512.35.
Among sectoral indices, capital goods fell 1.34%, commodities declined 1.30%, bankex fell 1.04%, and auto slipped 0.95%.
Mahindra & Mahindra was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, sliding 2.05%, followed by Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, SBI, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Titan.
However, IT majors HCL Technologies and TCS defied the trend and gained 1.02% and 0.47%, respectively. FMCG firm Hindustan Unilever rose 0.32%.
On Friday, the BSE benchmark had climbed 364.06 points, or 0.55%, at 65,995.63 points. The Nifty had advanced 107.75 points, or 0.55% to end at 19,653.50.
The Indian rupee lost 1 paisa at 83.28 against the US dollar on Monday amid a weak trend in domestic equities and surging crude oil prices.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.24 and closed at 83.28 against the US currency.
During the day, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 83.21 and a low of 83.28 against the greenback.
India's forex reserves dropped further by $3.794 billion at $586.908 billion for the week ended September 29, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.
