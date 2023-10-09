FIIs sell Indian stocks worth 6,049.97 crore, DIIs buy worth 8,216.60 crore

Indian equities markets fell on Monday on sell-off in finance, banking and energy stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Escalating tensions in the Middle East and surging crude oil prices also weighed on investors’ sentiments.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Monday sold stocks of Indian companies worth ₹6,049.97 crore and bought stocks for ₹5,052.21 crore, resulting in an outflow of ₹997.76 crore, according to NSE data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, FIIs offloaded Indian equities worth ₹90.29 crore.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹8,216.60 crore and offloaded shares worth ₹5,555.33 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹2,661.27 crore, the exchange data showed.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 483.24 points, or 0.73%, lower at 65,512.39. The broader NSE Nifty declined 141.15 points, or 0.72%, at 19,512.35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among sectoral indices, capital goods fell 1.34%, commodities declined 1.30%, bankex fell 1.04%, and auto slipped 0.95%.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, sliding 2.05%, followed by Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, SBI, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Titan.

However, IT majors HCL Technologies and TCS defied the trend and gained 1.02% and 0.47%, respectively. FMCG firm Hindustan Unilever rose 0.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, the BSE benchmark had climbed 364.06 points, or 0.55%, at 65,995.63 points. The Nifty had advanced 107.75 points, or 0.55% to end at 19,653.50.

The Indian rupee lost 1 paisa at 83.28 against the US dollar on Monday amid a weak trend in domestic equities and surging crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.24 and closed at 83.28 against the US currency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the day, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 83.21 and a low of 83.28 against the greenback.

India's forex reserves dropped further by $3.794 billion at $586.908 billion for the week ended September 29, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

