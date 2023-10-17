FIIs sell Indian stocks worth 7,607.25 crore, DIIs buy worth 6,737.67 crore

FIIs outflow was at ₹593.66 crore, DIIs inflow was at ₹1,184.24 crore

Indian equities markets closed lower on Monday amid weak trends in global markets and rise in crude oil prices due to the Middle East tension. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors’ sentiments were dampened due to an uncertain global environment because of ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and persistent FII selling.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Monday sold stocks of Indian companies worth ₹7,607.25 crore and bought stocks for ₹7,013.59 crore, resulting in an outflow of ₹593.66 crore, according to NSE data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹6,737.67 crore and offloaded shares worth ₹5,553.43 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹1,184.24 crore, the exchange data showed.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 115.81 points, or 0.17%, to end at 66,166.93. During the day, it fell 243.36 points, or 0.36%, to 66,039.38.

The NSE Nifty lost 19.30 points, or 0.10%, at 19,731.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Sensex pack, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever were among the major losers.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.34% and midcap index gained 0.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the sectoral indices, telecommunication fell by 0.74%, realty (0.39%), tech (0.32%), FMCG (0.28%), services (0.17%), bankex (0.11%) and IT (0.10%).

The Indian rupee ended at its lifetime closing low on Monday as a jump in crude oil prices and weakness in other Asian currencies pressured the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.25 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 83.24 to 83.28 in the day trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rupee closed at 83.2775 against the US dollar, little changed from its previous close of 83.2625.

India's forex reserves fell by a further $2.166 billion to $584.742 billion for the week ended October 6, the RBI said on Friday.

