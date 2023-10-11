comScore
FIIs sell lower on easing US bond yields; DIIs counterbalance sell-off as Nifty sits 2.5% away from all-time high

 Nikita Prasad

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on positive global cues ahead of US Federal Reserve minutes-of-the-meeting.

FIIs are net sellers of Indian equities since last month. Photo: ReutersPremium
FIIs are net sellers of Indian equities since last month. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Wednesday, October 11, however the intensity of selling has declined on easing US bond yields and softer crude oil prices. This comes even as domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on positive global cues ahead of US Federal Reserve minutes-of-the-meeting. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested 1,032 crore in Indian stocks today.

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 09:49 PM IST
