FIIs sell lower on easing US bond yields; DIIs counterbalance sell-off as Nifty sits 2.5% away from all-time high
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on positive global cues ahead of US Federal Reserve minutes-of-the-meeting.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Wednesday, October 11, however the intensity of selling has declined on easing US bond yields and softer crude oil prices. This comes even as domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on positive global cues ahead of US Federal Reserve minutes-of-the-meeting. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested ₹1,032 crore in Indian stocks today.
