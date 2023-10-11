Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Wednesday, October 11, however the intensity of selling has declined on easing US bond yields and softer crude oil prices. This comes even as domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on positive global cues ahead of US Federal Reserve minutes-of-the-meeting. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested ₹1,032 crore in Indian stocks today.
THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.