FIIs sell nearly ₹1887 crore in Indian stocks; DIIs pull out ₹2.23 crore - 2 Aug1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:11 PM IST
Major drags included Tata Motors (down 3.19%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.89%), HDFC Bank (down 1.25%), and Reliance Industries (down 1.05%). The broader market lagged behind the main indices.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the net sellers of securities worth of ₹1,877.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold securities for a net total of ₹2.23 crore.
