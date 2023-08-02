FIIs sell nearly 1887 crore in Indian stocks; DIIs pull out 2.23 crore - 2 Aug

"All sectors ended in red with PSU Bank, Metals, and Auto being the top losers. Globally markets including Indian Equities came under pressure after Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. sovereign credit rating from AAA to +AA. Further, weak economic data from the United States, Eurozone, and China dampened investors' sentiments. However, strong GST collection in the month of July and a surge in domestic core output data kept the downside in check. Going ahead, markets could remain subdued given the gloomy global environment. Stock-specific action is likely to continue in the market with the ongoing result season." he added