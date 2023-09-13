Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Wednesday, September 13, even after domestic markets brushed aside pessimism from the previous session and saw increased buying activity, on the back of positive macroeconomic data. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invest ₹850 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,375.25 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹12,006.88 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,631.63 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹8,104.69 crore and offloaded ₹7,254.83 crore, registering an inflow of ₹849.86 crore.

Sustained DII investment supported by strong retail buying is driving the market higher in spite of FII selling, according to analysts. In spite of the net institutional selling by foreign investors, Nifty has scaled its record lifelong highs this month. This, along with the hyper activity in the mid-and small-cap segments, point to the active participation of retail investors in the rally, noted analysts.

On Wednesday, domestic markets settled higher and Nifty closed above the record 20,000 mark for the first time as positive macroeconomic data triggered buying in banking, energy and telecom shares. Sensex settled at 67,466.99, up 245.86 points or 0.37 per cent, extending its gains to a ninth straight session - the longest winning streak in last five months.

Mid and smallcaps, which suffered strong losses in the previous session, resumed their upward journey. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.19 per cent while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.85 per cent. Heavyweights including Bharti Airtel and Titan Company emerged as the top gainers, while M&M and L&T were the major drags.

Government data showed on Tuesday that India's retail inflation declined to 6.83 per cent in August after touching a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly due to softening prices of vegetables, but still remains above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone.



Where is Nifty headed?

"Bulls successfully regained control from bears, pushing Nifty back above the 20,000 mark. Notably, it closed above this threshold, marking a historic closing high for Nifty. The prevailing sentiment remains optimistic, contingent on put writers safeguarding the 19,900 level,'' said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

‘’A drop below 19,900 could unsettle put writers, potentially triggering market corrections. On the upside, the 20,100-20,150 range is poised to act as resistance. A clear breakthrough above 20,150 might propel Nifty into a sustained upward trend,'' added De.