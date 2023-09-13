FIIs sell over ₹1,600 crore in Indian equities even as Nifty settles above 20,000-mark; DIIs invest ₹850 crore2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:30 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,375.25 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹12,006.88 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,631.63 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Wednesday, September 13, even after domestic markets brushed aside pessimism from the previous session and saw increased buying activity, on the back of positive macroeconomic data. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invest ₹850 crore in Indian stocks today.
