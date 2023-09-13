Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs sell over 1,600 crore in Indian equities even as Nifty settles above 20,000-mark; DIIs invest 850 crore

FIIs sell over 1,600 crore in Indian equities even as Nifty settles above 20,000-mark; DIIs invest 850 crore

2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:30 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 10,375.25 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 12,006.88 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 1,631.63 crore.

FIIs have extended their selling streak into September. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Wednesday, September 13, even after domestic markets brushed aside pessimism from the previous session and saw increased buying activity, on the back of positive macroeconomic data. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invest 850 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 10,375.25 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 12,006.88 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 1,631.63 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 8,104.69 crore and offloaded 7,254.83 crore, registering an inflow of 849.86 crore.

Sustained DII investment supported by strong retail buying is driving the market higher in spite of FII selling, according to analysts. In spite of the net institutional selling by foreign investors, Nifty has scaled its record lifelong highs this month. This, along with the hyper activity in the mid-and small-cap segments, point to the active participation of retail investors in the rally, noted analysts.

On Wednesday, domestic markets settled higher and Nifty closed above the record 20,000 mark for the first time as positive macroeconomic data triggered buying in banking, energy and telecom shares. Sensex settled at 67,466.99, up 245.86 points or 0.37 per cent, extending its gains to a ninth straight session - the longest winning streak in last five months.

Mid and smallcaps, which suffered strong losses in the previous session, resumed their upward journey. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.19 per cent while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.85 per cent. Heavyweights including Bharti Airtel and Titan Company emerged as the top gainers, while M&M and L&T were the major drags.

Government data showed on Tuesday that India's retail inflation declined to 6.83 per cent in August after touching a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly due to softening prices of vegetables, but still remains above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone.

Where is Nifty headed?

"Bulls successfully regained control from bears, pushing Nifty back above the 20,000 mark. Notably, it closed above this threshold, marking a historic closing high for Nifty. The prevailing sentiment remains optimistic, contingent on put writers safeguarding the 19,900 level,'' said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

‘’A drop below 19,900 could unsettle put writers, potentially triggering market corrections. On the upside, the 20,100-20,150 range is poised to act as resistance. A clear breakthrough above 20,150 might propel Nifty into a sustained upward trend,'' added De.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 08:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.