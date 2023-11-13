Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Monday, November 13, as domestic market sentiment remained muted on lack of investor activity amid the festive season and weak global cues. The investment by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also moderated to ₹830 crore today, which was much lesser than the foreign capital outflow on a weaker rupee.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹5,991.24 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹7,235.68 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,244.44 crore on Monday. Meanwhile, DIIs invested ₹5,613.86 crore and offloaded ₹4,783.46 crore, registering an inflow of ₹830.40 crore.

FIIs have sold Indian equities since October on record-high US bond yields, strength of the dollar index, and the geopolitical risks due to the Israel-Hamas war. These combined factors have since weighed on market sentiment. Foreign inflow continues to be muted over concerns of an elevated interest rate and a global slowdown.

‘’The Indian rupee's weakness keeps FIIs cautious. However, the market's downside is limited by strong earnings, economic stability, and domestic institutional flows,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

