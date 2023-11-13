FIIs sell ₹1,244 crore in Indian equities on rupee weakness, DII buying moderates as Nifty 50 consolidates post-Diwali
The investment by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also moderated to ₹830 crore today, which was much lesser than the foreign capital outflow on a weaker rupee.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Monday, November 13, as domestic market sentiment remained muted on lack of investor activity amid the festive season and weak global cues. The investment by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also moderated to ₹830 crore today, which was much lesser than the foreign capital outflow on a weaker rupee.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started