Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs sell 1,244 crore in Indian equities on rupee weakness, DII buying moderates as Nifty 50 consolidates post-Diwali

FIIs sell 1,244 crore in Indian equities on rupee weakness, DII buying moderates as Nifty 50 consolidates post-Diwali

Nikita Prasad

  • The investment by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also moderated to 830 crore today, which was much lesser than the foreign capital outflow on a weaker rupee.

FIIs have been net sellers of Indian equities since September. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Monday, November 13, as domestic market sentiment remained muted on lack of investor activity amid the festive season and weak global cues. The investment by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also moderated to 830 crore today, which was much lesser than the foreign capital outflow on a weaker rupee.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 5,991.24 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 7,235.68 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 1,244.44 crore on Monday. Meanwhile, DIIs invested 5,613.86 crore and offloaded 4,783.46 crore, registering an inflow of 830.40 crore.

FIIs have sold Indian equities since October on record-high US bond yields, strength of the dollar index, and the geopolitical risks due to the Israel-Hamas war. These combined factors have since weighed on market sentiment. Foreign inflow continues to be muted over concerns of an elevated interest rate and a global slowdown.

‘’The Indian rupee's weakness keeps FIIs cautious. However, the market's downside is limited by strong earnings, economic stability, and domestic institutional flows,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 09:12 PM IST
