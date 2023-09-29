Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs sell 25,000 crore in Sept on high US bond yields, crude oil prices; What's expected in Oct?

Nikita Prasad

  • The US Treasury yields hit a 16-year high mark and crude oil prices almost touched $98 per barrel this week amid concerns over interest rates staying high for an extended period and its impact on the global economy.

FIIs are net sellers of Indian equities since August so far. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak even as Sensex and Nifty settled higher tracking positive global cues on Friday, September 29. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested 2,751.49 crore in Indian stocks today.

FIIs have sold 25,000 crore in cash markets so far this month, according to analysts. The US Treasury yields hit a 16-year high mark and crude oil prices almost touched $98 per barrel this week amid concerns over interest rates staying high for an extended period and its impact on the global economy. This has largely supported the FII selling streak since August.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 10,058.35 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 11,744.05 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 1,685.70 crore on Friday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 8,788.50 crore and offloaded 6,037.01 crore, registering an inflow of 2,751.49 crore.

‘’Sustained FII selling may continue to weigh on markets. FII selling of 25,000 crores this month has pulled down the banking stocks making their valuations attractive. The Q2 results of the banking segment will be good and the market can respond positively to this. This is a safe bet now,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 10:14 PM IST
