FIIs sell stocks worth 11,182.18 crore as markets plummet over 2%

Indian stock indices plummeted more than 2 per cent on Wednesday on a strong sell-off in banking, metal and oil shares, following weak global cues.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold stocks of Indian companies worth ₹27,896.04 crore and bought stocks for ₹15,188.62 crore, resulting in an outflow of ₹11,182.18 crore, according to NSE data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹15,188.62 crore and offloaded shares worth ₹11,182.18 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹4,006.44 crore, the exchange data showed.

On Tuesday, the FIIs had bought equities worth ₹656.57 crore.

The BSE 30-share Sensex plunged 1,628.01 points or 2.23 per cent to end at 71,500.76.

During the intra-day, it plummeted 1,699.47 points or 2.32 per cent to a low of 71,429.30.

The NSE Nifty tanked 460.35 points or 2.09 per cent to close at 21,571.95, falling for the second day in a row.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “A nosedive correction in banking stocks, along with concerns over delays in US FED rate cuts, impacted market sentiments. The addition of discouraging Chinese growth data and rising US bond yields, also resulted in widespread profit-booking."

The elevated valuations, coupled with the fact that optimism regarding earnings and GDP growth for FY24 is already reflected in the market, have triggered the correction, added Nair.

Key stock indices suffered their worst single-day losses in percentage terms since June 13, 2022.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index fell by 1.09 per cent and smallcap index declined 0.90 per cent.

Among the indices, bankex tumbled 4.02 per cent, financial services fell by 3.76 per cent, metal (2.86 per cent), commodities (2.31 per cent), telecommunication (1.94 per cent) and realty (1.47 per cent).

IT, consumer durables and tech were the gainers.

The Indian rupee ended lower on Wednesday, pressured by equity outflows and as the US dollar index rose to a more than one-month high.

The rupee ended at 83.1375 against the US dollar, lower by 0.08% compared with its close at 83.07 in the previous session.

